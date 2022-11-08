A CHAMPION of York business and a well-known city lawyer has died.

Tributes have been paid tonight to the former president and current vice president of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Digwood.

City of York Council councillor Ashley Mason said on Twitter: “So sad to report the death of Andrew Digwood, a significant personality in York, former President of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, one of City of York Council’s climate commissioners, and my Under-Sheriff last year.

“His kind nature, counsel, humour and dedication to York will be a huge loss.”

Until recently Mr Digwood worked at Rollits and was currently an Associate Director based in SJP Law’s York office, specialising in commercial dispute resolution.

He began his legal training in 1999 with an international law firm, working in their offices in Birmingham and Leeds, where he qualified and remained until 2004, working primarily in intellectual property disputes.

In 2004 he moved to York to join a regional law firm where as well as the experience in intellectual property disputes that he brought with him, he broadened his dispute resolution practice to advise on a range of other matters including property, contract, shareholder, partnership and inheritance disputes.

Former Chamber of Commerce head, Susie Cawood said on Twitter: "I am so sorry to hear this desperately sad news, Andrew was definitely one of the best and deepest sympathy to his wife and children."