JESS PARK has been called up to the England Women’s squad to replace Fran Kirby, who has a viral infection.
The England team have flown out to Spain ahead of their friendlies against Japan and Norway, which will be played in Murcia.
York City product Park, who is currently on a season-long loan at Everton from Manchester City, has enjoyed a stellar spell with the Toffees.
After receiving her first call-up to the national side in September, Park was initially omitted from head coach Sarina Wiegman’s 25-woman squad for the upcoming friendlies.
The Lionesses will take on Japan on Friday (7pm) before playing Norway on Tuesday, November 15 (7pm).
