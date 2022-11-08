A WOMAN had to be cut from a car after a crash close to a popular garden centre in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at just before 9am today to Corban Lane in Wigginton after an accident near to Browns Nurseries.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Huntington and Acomb responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars, where one woman was trapped.

"Crews used cutters, spreaders and a reciprocating saw to release the casualty from the vehicle."