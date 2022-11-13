MPs in the York area were subjected to hundreds of abusive tweets over a six week period, a new analysis has shown.

The BBC data unit figures revealed that Thirsk & Malton Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake received the most 'toxic' tweets - 119 – during the period from March 15 to April 23, while York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy received the fewest - six.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell received 21 toxic tweets and Selby & Ainsty MP Nigel Adams received 117 such tweets.

Three million tweets mentioning all of the country's MPs were analysed in one of the largest studies of its kind, in which 'machine learning' was used to rate each tweet for toxicity.

More than 130,000 tweets mentioning MPs were considered likely to be toxic and 20,000 severely toxic, with "stupid" and "pathetic" the two most commonly used adjectives in those tweets.

The study found that female MPs were more likely to be called "thick" and "ignorant" and be subject to sexualised language while their male counterparts were more likely to be called "liars".

Told of the findings, Ms Maskell said: “This has got to stop. If people have genuine grievances, they need to engage directly with their MP to address their concerns.”

She told The Press that data on social media showed that the vast majority of the public were respectful of MPs but no MP was immune from toxic aggression online.

"Healthy debate is important in any democracy, however, abuse is not acceptable and social media platforms have further work to do to clean up their outlets," she said.

“I know how distressed some colleagues have been by their social media feeds, and in some cases serious acts of violence have been advocated.

"For some they have decided to exit politics or it has caused a level of psychological harm. No matter what “toxic” content is posted, it is just the thin end of the wedge. I believe everyone should be respectful of one another."

She added that it was essential the Online Safety Bill currently before Parliament addressed all forms of online abuse, and legislated for social media companies to take immediate action in expelling anyone who sought to cause harm online.

She said she was most worried about young people who were being exposed to 'the most horrific' online abuse, and regulation should be far stronger.

Mr Hollinrake said social media had its upsides but also its downsides, 'not least the dumbing down of proper debate and a small, abusive minority who seem to think it’s OK to make unfounded claims and character attacks.'

He added: "Interesting that some of the people who do this are much more polite when you meet them face to face. They are best ignored, in my view."