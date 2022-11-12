HINDU students in York and the wider community came together to celebrate the Diwali festival.

UK born and international students at both the York St John University and the University of York - as well as the wider Hindu community in the city - celebrated Diwali, also known as the 'Festival of Lights'.

The celebrations began with the Maha Puja prayer, held at York St John, which involves the Hindu tradition of offering flowers and fruits to images of the gods.

Those taking part lit the Diyas - candle lights - dedicated to the goddess Lakshmi, which symbolises prosperity, and fireworks.

They finished the celebrations with a Diwali ball and dinner, attended by 100 people, at the university's Central Hall.

Diwali celebrations at York St John (Image: NHSF York)

Ravi, who is committee member of the National Hindu Students Forum in York, said: "Diwali is about being with others, together with friends and family and good food, and the ceelbrating it in York was lovely.

Hindu community at the Diwali event (Image: NHSF York)

"It's celebrated by multiple religions including Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, and our events were attended by members of other Asian societies at the universities, although Sikhs celebrate Diwali slightly differently.

"It is celebrated differently across India and to different gods, including Krishna, Lakshmi and Rama."

Music performance at the Diwali event (Image: NHSF York)

Last month Rishi Sunak, who is of the Hindu faith, became the first Asian and Hindu Prime Minister.

Ravi added: "A lot of people were really excited about this, especially as he became Prime Minister during Diwali which is a celebratory time for us."

Hindu community celebrating Diwali in York (Image: NHSF York)

Diwali typically lasts five days, and this year it began on Monday, October 24.

Derived from the Sanskrit term, 'Deepavali', Diwali celebrates the Hindu story of Ramayana, the return of god Rama to the Indian city Ayodhya, after his exile into a forest, alongside Sita and his brother Lakshman and their conflict with Ravana.

It marks the importance of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.