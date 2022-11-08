A man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car was driven into a village supermarket is believed to be a former Premier League footballer, according to reports.

A Land Rover was seen wedged inside the front of the Co-op in Wynyard on Saturday morning as police cordoned off the area – and locals reported the car was still there on Monday.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in relation to the incident and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The black Land Rover crashed into the front entrance of the shop on Friday night (Image: NORTH NEWS)

Police received reports of a black Land Rover into the shop at around 9:30pm last Friday.

The flat above the shop had to be evacuated, but no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Police said: "A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, after the black Land Rover Defender he was driving collided with the shop front of the Village Stores in Wynyard.

"Nobody was hurt in the incident, but substantial damage was caused to the shop and occupants of the flats above had to be evacuated.

“He was bailed pending further enquiries.”