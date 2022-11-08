As if a Royal Visit wasn’t enough, a campaign to encourage us to support small shops arrives in York tomorrow.

The Small Business Saturday team will be in the city on Wednesday as part of a nationwide tour to promote the celebration of small traders, which takes place on the first Saturday of December.

The York visit, which followed on from Helmsley on Tuesday, has been organised in partnership with the city’s Independent Business Association, Indie York.

The visit also falls in the ‘Sustainable Growth’ week of York Business Festival. During their time in the city, the team will offer free 1-2-1 business mentoring sessions, workshops, and livestreamed interviews with business owners.

There will also be pre-recorded interviews with York businesses, offering rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of the city’s unique enterprises.

On Small Business Saturday, consumers across the city and the country are encouraged to support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores. Many businesses take part by hosting events and offering discounts. This year’s event is on Saturday 3rd December.

City of York Council’s Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, Ashley Mason, commented: ““We’re delighted that the Small Business Saturday team will be in York as part of their national tour. Their presence will help our ongoing work to support local businesses to grow and develop, as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

“Their visit to our city also highlights that York is a vibrant and exciting shopping destination for visitors and residents.

“We believe this visit and the Small Business Saturday campaign will provide a great pre-Christmas boost for the many amazing independent businesses and traders which are a key part of York’s thriving local economy.”