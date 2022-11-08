A WARNING to horse owners and riders has gone out from police after thieves struck in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say that livery yards in the Selby area were burgled overnight last night (November 7) and officers are investigating two reports of burglaries, where offenders stole items including feed troughs, horse rugs, wheelbarrows, bridles and headcollars.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information about the burglaries, please get in touch – call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220197818, or email bill.davies@northyorkshire.police.uk We would also like to hear from you if you’re offered tack and other equestrian items for sale in suspicious circumstances.

"Tack can be extremely valuable, and so unfortunately is often targeted by thieves. Here is some essential advice for keeping your premises safe: Invest in good quality padlocks and chains for your gates and doors. Ideally padlocks with a heavy-duty hasp and staple on barn and outbuilding doors, fitted directly to the door, with two equally-spaced locks from top to bottom.

"Keep all tack and equipment in a secure, locked tack room, and keep up with maintenance, as rusty or failing hinges and rotten wood are easily spotted. If possible, fit bars on tack room windows, as these are often a key entry point for thieves.

"Ensure your yard is well lit – this is a key deterrent. Consider also installing CCTV. Although it can be expensive, cheaper alternatives are coming to the market all the time and it can be instrumental in both deterring and catching offenders.

"Get your tack and equipment property marked. We offer regular property marking events at local retailers, and can even come to your premises, so keep an eye out for posters and social media posts about these."

All horses, donkeys and mules need to be microchipped by law and you should update your Passport Issuing Organisation (PIO) with the microchip number so this can be uploaded to the Central Equine Database. The database allows owners to quickly report their horse missing and check if a horse is legally for sale.

Police are asking people to be vigilant for any strangers visiting yards and if it is a shared premises, to try to make everyone aware of any known visitors.