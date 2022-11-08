Tadcaster Brownies have held a special party to celebrate the 90th birthday of their 1st unit.

Originally opening in 1932, 1st Tadcaster Brownies has seen hundreds of girls enjoy the varied programme of activities that the dedicated volunteers run.

At the party, the Brownies enjoyed a range of activities including glass painting, making celebration fruit pictures and cooking s’mores over a fire pit.

Brown Owl Bev Wise has been with the unit for the last 16 years and has been running it since 2010.

She said: “We’re immensely proud to be celebrating our 90th birthday.

"From starting just a few years before the Second World War to navigating the more recent challenges of the pandemic, our many volunteers over the years are a testament to the ethos of Girlguiding and helping provide an environment in which our young members can grow, develop and thrive.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped us reach this milestone and to my committed team that continue to inspire every day.”

Tadcaster's Rainbow, Brownies and Guide units are welcoming new members and voluntyeers.

