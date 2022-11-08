Barnardos have confirmed a move to an out-of-town York shopping centre, along with an approximate timeframe.

The children’s charity is to open a Barnardos Superstore in one of the city’s largest empty units at Monks Cross.

A Barnardo’s spokeswoman said the charity plans to open the store “in early December” and will announce further details later this month.

The location at Unit 14 is part of the former BHS site at Monks Cross, which for a time was a Mothercare.

Workmen can be seen preparing the premises at the northwest end of the shopping centre.

Signs are also advertising of the future opening, along with paid vacancies.

Essex-based Barnardos was founded in 1866 by Thomas Barnardo to help children.

The charity has more than 600 stores across the UK, including one at Front Street, Acomb.

But last year, it launched its first superstore in Coventry, selling furniture, electrical items, refurbished white good, plus clothes and other items.

Now, it has superstores in Bradford, Swansea, Bournemouth and Sutton Coldfield.

These stores tend to be around 10,000 sq ft- about five times the size of their typical stores.

The store comes in a line of new openings at Monks Cross, which recently saw the arrival of Decathlon, a French sports giant in the former Debenhams.