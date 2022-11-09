A YORK community's first village shop in decades is set to open tomorrow.

Crockey Hill Farm Shop will launch a new outlet in Naburn's Reading Room after its owners Alison and David reached an agreement with Naburn Parish Council.

Parish chair Laurie Gunson says he’s ‘excited and delighted’ by the development, which he says will be a ‘significant asset for the village.'

He said residents who already used the Crockey Hill shop - situated on the nearby A19 - would know what an excellent range and quality of fruit, vegetables, pies, meat, dairy and other groceries was on offer.

"Most of the produce is from local farmers and growers," he said. "Pies from Mountfields, the renowned butchers in Bubwith, and other outstanding produce such as Masham sausages, Soanes poultry, Ramus seafood, Sykes House Farm meats and many more."

He said the parish council was conscious of potential parking problems near the Reading Room in Front Street, and would keep a close watch on this and would ask residents to walk to the shop if at all possible.

"If you do park though, please do so with respect and awareness of the neighbouring houses, and always keep the road clear for buses," he said.

He said the shop would be shop would be good from both a financial and environmental perspective.

"The typical cost in fuel alone for a petrol or diesel car to undertake a return journey to town is about £3-£4, before the environmental impact is considered, so having a shop on our doorstep is a significant step for both the planet and our pockets," he said.

"Please give it your full support. It is vital it is well used to ensure its long term future."

Mr Gunson added that, after digging into some old parish council documents, he had found that the Reading Room had been built by public subscription in about 1909 to encourage villagers to read newspapers.

He said a shop had never been based there, although a part-time post office had been there for well over 30 years until the end of 2021 when the post mistress retired.

He had found a photograph from 1900 showing a shop near the pub, but the building housing the shop had long since been demolished.

"There was then a shop and basic post office run from an old wooden building in Maypole Grove for many years and also a travelling grocer, who was photographed in the 1950s.

News of the shop's opening has delighted residents.

"Hurrah! This is absolutely marvellous news," said one on Facebook. "Welcome to Alison and David and congratulations to the local council for securing such a brilliant asset for the village."

Another posted:"Wow! Been a few years since we have had a shop! Excellent news."

*The shop opens at 10.30am tomorrow.