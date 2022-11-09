THOUSANDS of people are set to gather in the centre of York today to greet King Charles III as he unveils a new statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.

Speaking ahead of today's unveiling the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said it would mark a 'very significant moment' in the history of York and of the nation.

The seven-foot-tall statue, which has been designed and carved by York stonemason Richard Bossons, was originally commissioned to mark the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

But Queen Elizabeth's death earlier this year, and the fact that the statue will now be unveiled by her son, the new monarch, adds greater 'meaning and poignancy' to the event, the Archbishop said.

"It is a really good thing for York that he (the King) will be here," the Archbishop said. "It is a very significant moment, and very exciting."

The statue, which has been kept strictly under wraps until today, depicts a 'mature' Queen dressed in the Garter Robes of the Order of the Garter and wearing the George IV diadem the late monarch traditionally wore for the state opening of Parliament.

It will look out over Duncombe Place from a niche high up on the Minster's West Front. "So people approaching the Minster will be looking directly at her," said Mr Bossons.

The King and his Queen Consort, Camilla, were due to arrive at Micklegate Bar - the traditional entry point into York for Royal visits - this morning.

Among those expected to be lining the streets to greet them were children from All Saints School.

Barriers have been put in place along Micklegate so that visitors can see the King and Queen on their way to the Minster.

A short service was expected to be held in the Minster itself, before the unveiling ceremony later this morning.

The statue has been standing in its niche high up on the Minster's West Front since being completed earlier this year, but until today was hidden from view by a screen.

The Archbishop said today's unveiling would be a 'double act' involving King Charles and himself. "He will be unveiling the statue and I will be blessing the statue," he said.

The Archbishop added he was delighted that the statue had been designed to stand outside the Minster, looking out at the world.

"It is for the world, and I like the fact that it will not be standing in the church (the Minster) but looking out at the world," he said.

Alex McCallion, the Minster's Director of Works, said the statue was the first of the late Queen to be unveiled since her death.

Today's unveiling was the first phase of a project to create a new square - to be named Queen's Square - in front of the Minster's West Front, he said.

Work will also start early next year on a new 'centre of excellence' in the stoneyard and behind the deanery for stonemasons and other craftspeople.

Today's unveiling of the statue is a 'huge moment' and a 'huge honour' for York, Mr McCallion said.

"The statue will look out over the square for hundreds of years," he said. "It will welcome you as you approach the Minster.".

And - the million dollar question - what did he think people would make of the statue once they see it?

"I think everybody will agree that Richard (Bossons) has done an incredible job," he said. "As a city we should be very, very proud of what he has achieved for us."