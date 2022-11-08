York Rugby League Football Club has announced a new sponsor.

The club, which includes the York Knight’s men’s team and York Valkyrie woman’s team is being sponsored by Fortus.

Fortus is a thriving York-based business and advisory team that launched in 2020.

The deal will see Fortus become the main shirt partner for the Knights team, as well as a partner of the Valkyrie team where the brand will feature on both the shorts and training kit.

A new kit will be announced shortly, which will feature in the kits for the 2023 leagues.

Craig Herbert, Executive Director at Fortus said: “We are thrilled to be part of the York RLFC project, like us they are an ambitious and entrepreneurial business that have plans to not only compete at the highest level but to support the local community in York. This deal represents our continued commitment to the city which has welcomed and supported us since we launched at the start of the pandemic.”

Clint Goodchild, Chairman of York RLFC: “This deal is the next step in the club’s journey which started in 2002. When I took over the club I outlined some strong ambitions, one of which was to take the team to the Super League something I stand by.

“However, to achieve such ambitions it’s important to have the right, for want of a better phrase, team behind the team. Having Fortus onboard as a major partner will help us deliver upon not just our ambitions within the men’s game but also the women’s game where last year we made it to the Women’s Super League Grand Final.”