THREE people have been arrested following a racially aggravated incident on a bus in York.

A physical and verbal altercation occurred on the number 5 bus in Poppleton Road at around 9.15am on Tuesday November 1 - involving one male and two female suspects and a male victim.

North Yorkshire Police officers attended and three people were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries, officers have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the full verbal exchange that occurred between those involved and any physical altercation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email james.hudson1@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC James Hudson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220193897.