A man and a woman received prison sentences when they appeared recently in separate cases before York Magistrates Court.

A second man received a prison sentence for a crime committed in Strensall when he appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court.

Stefan Peter Andrew Robertshaw, 33, of Union Terrace, York, was jailed for nine months at York Magistrates Court after admitting burglary of a city centre restaurant. He was ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge.

At the same court, Rebecca Cooke was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition she does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities after she admitted causing a man actual bodily harm.

The 39-year-old from Wildhay Brook, Hilton in Derbyshire was made subject to a 12-month restraining order banning her from contacting the man or going to a street in York. She must pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Niklas Robert Smith, 35, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to carrying a baseball bat as an offensive weapon in Ox Carr Lane, Strensall.

Leeds Magistrates Court gave him a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must also pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.