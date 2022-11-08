ASH HUGILL advanced to the third-qualifying round of the Cazoo UK Championship after a 6-5 win over Scott Donaldson.

The Melbourne snooker star traded blows with Donaldson throughout the match, which was hosted at Ponds Forge.

Donaldson, who is ranked as the world number 55, took the first frame but Hugill, the world number 106, replied immediately with taking the second.

It was a closely fought game that saw Donaldson and Hugill play out a consistent back and forth tie. The Scot took the third and fifth frames as Hugill took the fourth and sixth frames.

Donaldson, who broke first, maintained a one-frame lead for much of the match, taking a 5-4 lead in the ninth frame.

Hugill, however, fought back to level the game at 5-5 and in the 11th and final frame, won to make the score 6-5 and come away from the game victorious.

The win continues a strong run of form for Hugill, who is now unbeaten in his last three outings.

Last month, he beat Ben Mertens 4-1 in the qualification rounds for the Scottish Open and prior to beating Donaldson, he overcame Ryan Davies 6-1 in the first-qualifying round of the UK Championship.

In the semi-finals of qualification, Hugill will Liam Highfield, the world number 42, tonight.