The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.

On Wednesday, Charles will be joined by the Queen Consort for engagements in York and Doncaster, including unveiling a statue of his late mother at York Minster.

But today (Tuesday) Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.

As he arrived, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts.

“I hope they let you off at Christmas.”

King Charles III speaks with members of staff during a visit to the head office of Morrisons in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where he is meeting members of the Morrisons Farming, Community, Sustainability and Apprenticeship programmes. Picture: PA (Image: PA)

Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today.

“I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”

After discussing his tour and work he had heard about in the community, the King said: “I can only thank you for all that, wish you every possible success in the future and, eventually, a really happy Christmas ahead.”

King Charles III smiles during a visit to the head office of Morrisons in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where he is meeting members of the Morrisons Farming, Community, Sustainability and Apprenticeship programmes to learn about their work. Picture: PA (Image: PA)

The King left Morrisons for further engagements in Bradford city centre and Leeds.

On Wednesday, the King will also confer city status on Doncaster.