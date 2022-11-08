SIGNS have gone up in a York street warning that vehicles may be towed away if they are parked there during the King's visit to York tomorrow.

The signs have been tied to posts all the way along and down Micklegate, where King Charles will make his ceremonial entrance to the city.

They state: 'Parking suspension. Vehicles may be towed. Wednesday November 9.'

They do not give any explanation for the suspension.

The Press gave details earlier of all the parking restrictions during the Royal visit to York.