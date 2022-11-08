A PEDESTRIAN has died after a collision with a van on an East Yorkshire road.

Humberside Police said the crash happened on New Road between Driffield and Nafferton on Saturday.

A spkesperson said police were called to reports that a white van towing a twin axle trailer had collided with a male pedestrian at about 5:15am.

"Emergency service attended; however, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene," they said.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this awful time.

"Inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

"The van is thought to have been travelling in the direction of Driffield before it collided with the pedestrian who is believed to have been travelling towards Nafferton.

"We are now appealing for anyone with information, or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to call 101 quoting log 91"