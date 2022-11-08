A FORMER Lord Mayor of York has hit out at the Government's handling of plans to use a city centre hotel to house asylum seekers.

Independent councillor Dave Taylor was the city's Lord Mayor from 2016-2017 and says he applauds York's readiness to help those in need, but has been angered by a lack of consultation with local residents.

His comments follow a story in The Press yesterday about a city hotel being chosen to host families.

Cllr Taylor said: "While I am really proud of the way the city of York has responded to people in need of refuge, I am annoyed that there has been no consultation with the Council, with the public, or with us as representatives of the public.

"The Home Office has just presented this as a fait accomplis.

"The Government is thrashing around with no sensible policy to handle immigration.

"I have some serious questions about how organisations in York will be able to integrate a sizeable number of people into our community, and this task would have been very much easier if there had been some consultation beforehand.

"Another issue I think needs to be considered is that if the asylum seekers are all the same nationality it would be easier to support them."

We have approached the Home Office for comment and will include it here once we hear back.

Although The Press knows the identity of the hotel, we have opted not to name it because of concerns about the potential impact on vulnerable people staying there.

Last month The Press reported that City of York Council said the city had been chosen by the Government - along with other cities - to offer accommodation to families and couples seeking asylum.

York council said the Home Office is booking and paying for hotels and serviced apartments for the families in the city centre. The temporary accommodation in York will be provided for at least three months.

The council will coordinate additional support with the city’s community and voluntary sector, it said.

Mears Group, the Government’s contractor which supports asylum seekers, is also working alongside local voluntary groups, health services, education providers, North Yorkshire Police and Migration Yorkshire to provide additional support.

Refugee Action York will be updated with more information on any collections or appeals once the guests’ needs are known.

Anyone wishing to offer their own support can visit here to donate money.