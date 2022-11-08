POLICE and firefighters have been called to a crash on a busy York road.
The two-vehicle collision happened this morning in Fulford Road, near the junction with Howard Street.
The pavement was cordoned off while police officers and firefighters attended the scene.
One vehicle - a sports car- appeared to have collided with the rear of a trailer.
A frefighter at the scene said it was a minor collision with no one injured.
