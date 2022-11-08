STARS from the worlds of cinema, TV, and comic books are set to attend the Scarborough Comic-Con.

The event will be held on November 27 at Scarborough Spa, in South Bay, and will provide the chance to meet and pose for photographs with stars from the world of entertainment.

Guests include Chris Barrie, of Red Dwarf fame, Peter Davison, who starred in All Creatures Great and Small, Doctor Who, and Patricia Quinn who played Magenta in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Chris Barrie, of Red Dwarf, and Patricia Quinn, of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will be at the event. Pictures: Unleashed Events (Image: Unleashed Events)

On the day will also be Mike Quinn, who played Nien Nunb in Star Wars, and worked as a puppeteer on shows including The Muppets and Fraggle Rock.

Mike Quinn, who played Nien Nunb in Star Wars. Picture: Unleashed Events (Image: Unleashed Events)

The guests will be available all day for fans to meet and chat with, as well as having opportunities for autographs and photographs.

Fans are encouraged to dress up on the day as TV, film, or anime character – with prizes for the best costumes.

Throughout the day there will also be comic creators, authors and traders - with toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, and gaming products on offer.

The event has been organised by Unleashed Events in collaboration with Scarborough Spa.

Hosting the event will be Donna Newing, a model and cosplayer from Scarborough.

Donna said: “It is great to be hosting this event in my hometown!

“Comic-Con is about bringing fan communities together and it is fantastic that geek culture is now being seen as ‘cool.’

“Cosplay has been a passion of mine for quite some time and I have always found Unleashed Events to be a great space to be creative and show off your fandom whilst enjoying a real friendly vibe.”

Donna Newing, a model and cosplayer from Scarborough, will host the event. Picture: Unleashed Events (Image: Unleashed Events)

Sharon Hall of Unleashed Events said: “We are so excited to be at Scarborough Spa!

“This is the day that brings together an eclectic mix of all things geeky.

“If you are interested in sci-fi, superheroes, fantasy, anime, gaming, steampunk, cosplay, or any other geeky, pop-culture genre then you will find something connected to it at Scarborough Comic-Con!

“We have got loads going on to see and do along with lots of activities to join in with which is why we say ‘just keep going’ as you will find loads to do throughout the venue.

“This is a great Comic-Con for families of all ages, to have fun with a group of friends or even if you just want to pop along on your own and mingle with like-minded geeks and enjoy the day!”

Doors open for the event at 11am, with hot food and drink served all day.

Tickets are available in advance from unleashedevents.co.uk, or can be purchased on the door.

More information can be found on Unleashed Events’ Facebook and Instagram pages.