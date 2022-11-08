Well-known North Yorkshire business leader David Kerfoot has received his CBE from the Princess Royal in an investiture at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Kerfoot was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to rural businesses and the voluntary and community sectors in North Yorkshire.

The Northallerton resident has been praised for his leadership, vision and commitment, dedicating much time and energy to working with the voluntary sector.

He attended the ceremony with his wife Elizabeth last Thursday. Their daughters Jennifer, Eleanor and son Thomas accompanied him on the trip to Buckingham Palace.

He said: “It was a tremendous occasion and wonderful to share it with my family. But I would like to say that the honour is a reflection of the wide-ranging enterprising and dynamic activities of all North Yorkshire’s communities.

“And as we move towards a new form of local government, the county has opportunities for even more partnerships and collaborations that fly the flag for North Yorkshire.”

Born in Horsforth, Leeds, Mr Kerfoot is Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and in 2020-2021 was High Sheriff for North Yorkshire.

The Sheffield Polytechnic graduate in business studies has served with the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership for ten years and was chairman for three years until leaving last year.

Among other key roles, the businessman is chairman of the £20.2m Scarborough Town Deal, part of the government’s levelling up schemes.

The 69-year-old is also a keen supporter of the foodbank Hambleton Foodshare Northallerton Pendragon Community Trust, which runs a multi-sensory centre for special needs and the Samaritans.

He is also patron of Clean Slate Solutions, which helps people across Teesside and North Yorkshire with past convictions into paid employment.

In 1980, Mr Kerfoot and his wife established a company, the Kerfoot Group, that processed oils for the food and cosmetic industries.

The couple launched it from their back bedroom, with just £300 in the bank.

But over the years, it grew to become one of the country’s leading suppliers, stocking over 800 oils, and gaining a turnover of £90 million.

The company had its head office in Northallerton and operated from three production sites across the North and East Riding. Employing 113 staff, the business was sold to French co-operative, the Avril Group, in 2015.

Mr Kerfoot has called on the people of North Yorkshire to submit more nominations for national honours.

He said: “There is a huge number of people across all communities and sectors who deserve wider recognition for their efforts and I think it would be fantastic for the county if we saw more individuals put forward.”

To nominate someone, go to https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/nominate-someone-for-a-uk-national-honour