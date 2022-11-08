A FORMER chair of a football club near York has released a new children's book - after becoming interested in writing at a young age.

David Haddock, who used to be chair of Selby Town Football Club, fell in love with writing when he was young - and said it was always his "dream" to release his own book.

Back in 2012, David self-published the children's picture book, 'The monster who liked to eat toes!' - which was quickly followed by its sequel.

David, who lives in Acomb, said: "It has taken me 10 years to finally publish a brand new book, which in itself has taken a number of years from start to finish."

His latest book release, called 'The Gull that was Full' is a rhyming children's picture book with illustrations by Lexie Kimball.

David said: "It is a funny rhyming story, but has a clear message about the way in which wildlife is affected by the decisions we make.

"It is aimed at ages four to six, but the funny rhymes and hilarious illustrations would be loved by younger children - and the message behind the text would be appreciated by those that are older."

Over the years, David has taken part in book signings and readings for children.

"I think getting out in the community as an author is really important, because it can help to inspire others to do the same," he said.

David added: "In a world filled with distractions, it can be hard to find the motivation to sit down and write which is a real shame as we could be missing out on all sorts of wonderful stories from the fantastic imagination of our youth.

"If I, or other writers, can do anything to help encourage the next generation of writers then I feel it is our duty to try and help to do so.

"If there is anyone out there that needs some advice or even just some gentle encouragement then please send me an email, I'd love to hear from you. My email address is: davidphaddock@aol.com."

The paperback version of David's latest book can be purchased on his website at: davidhaddockwriter.co.uk priced at £9.99.

David stepped down from his role at Selby Town in April of this year - due to circumstances in his personal life.

In a statement, he said: "Sadly, I do still work full time to put food on the table, so the time I put into the club is on top of everything else I have going on.

“With circumstances in my personal life changing somewhat in recent months, I’ve had to make a decision about my future.

“I no longer feel that I can put in the hours that I feel the club needs."