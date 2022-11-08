A DRUG dealer in a North Yorkshire town has been jailed for four years - after he was arrested by North Yorkshire Police's Operation Expedite Proactive Team.

Joshua Charles William Kilpatrick, 32, was arrested at his home in Scarborough on October 7 when police found 38g of cocaine, York Crown Court heard yesterday (November 7).

Kilpatrick, originally from Whitby, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after he had pleaded guilty to being concerned in offering to supply a Class A drug and possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

The offences he was involved in occurred in Scarborough between March and October this year.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, the North Yorkshire Police officer in the case, said: “This is a satisfying outcome for the investigation and demonstrates once again our commitment to clamping down hard on drug dealers and the misery they cause in our communities.

“As ever, we’re very grateful for the vital information that is passed to us by concerned residents via reporting on the North Yorkshire Police website, by calling 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“If you see something suspicious that could be drugs-related activity, trust your instinct and report it. You can be assured that we will take action.”