AHEAD of the visit of the new King and Queen to York tomorrow various parking restrictions are being put in place.

Hundreds of visitors are expected to welcome King Charles III and the Queen consort in an historic visit when they will be in the city to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, at York Minster.

The Royal couple will also visit Micklegate Bar, which is a traditional royal entrance into the city.

Visitors and residents are advised to plan ahead before they travel and be mindful of road closures and parking restrictions on the day.

City of York Council say there will be no parking and waiting in Micklegate between the junctions with Nunnery Lane and Priory Street with the road closed from 8am

tomorrow (November 9) until 9.30am so barriers can be put out for the visit and other preparation work can take place.

Meanwhile there will be no parking in Blossom Street, Micklegate or Bar Lane from 9.30am-11.30am with road closures in place while the Royal visit takes place.

From 10.30am-11am there will be road closures on George Hudson Street, Rougier Street, Station Road, Lendal Bridge and Museum Street as the Royal couple make their way to the Minster.

And from 10.30am-1pm there will be no parking and road closures in Duncombe Place, High Petergate, Low Petergate and St Leonard's Place while the Minster ceremony and statue unveiling get underway.

City of York Council say all Park and Ride services will be running, apart from Poppleton P&R, which remains closed following it being used as a Covid test centre.

Askham Bar P&R will be affected by the road closures, so bus users are advised to plan ahead.

Nunnery Lane Car Park will remain open, but access into and out of the car park will be via Nunnery Lane (Bishopthorpe Road/Skeldergate Bridge) during the temporary road closures.