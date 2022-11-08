Furious I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! fans have slammed ITV for the “ridiculous” amount of adverts and some have even suggested Matt Hancock could be to blame.

The return to the Australian jungle, after spending two years in Wales, has seen viewing figures surge.

Monday night’s instalment of the show saw 9.1 million viewers watch the whole show while audience peaked at 10.3 million, according to the Daily Mail.

But fans are threatening to give up on the show due to the annoying amount of adverts.

One viewer said: “#ImACeleb has lost me now, the amount of adverts is absolutely shocking.”

#ImACeleb has lost me now, the amount of adverts is absolutely shocking — Hann🌸 (@hannahbechill) November 7, 2022

Another added: “This #ImACeleb episode is like watching a YouTube video. There’s adverts every 5 bloody minutes.”

This #ImACeleb episode is like watching a YouTube video. There’s adverts every 5 bloody minutes 😑 — Sean Evans (@Evvo1991) November 7, 2022

“When #ImACeleb is back on our screens, then you remember it’s just mainly adverts,” joked a third.

When #ImACeleb is back on our screens, then you remember it's just mainly adverts. pic.twitter.com/3hky7DYlOD — Latoyah | Sugar Pink Food (@LatoyahEgerton) November 7, 2022

Some fans of the show think there are more adverts than usual while others think former health secretary Matt Hancock could be to blame.

One viewer asked: “Is it me or has there been an obscene amount of advert breaks this year?”

Another added: “This show would literally be 20 mins long if it wasn’t for the ad breaks to pay Matt Hancock’s fee.”

This show would literally be 20 mins long if it wasn't for the ad breaks to pay Matt Hancock's fee#ImACeleb — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) November 7, 2022

“Adverts every 2 minutes to pay for Matt Hancock’s fee,” added another.

Adverts every 2 minutes to pay for Matt Hancock’s appearance fee.#ImACeleb — JR Hartleys Armchair (@JRsArmchair) November 6, 2022

How much will Matt Hancock earn on I’m A Celebrity?





Despite criticism from fans of the show, Boy George will reportedly be the highest earner.

Reports suggest Hancock will earn between £350,000 and £400,000

The exact fee is still unknown although he will be invited to share his earnings with parliament after the show.