Stylish, spacious and sporty – the Audi A1 is an excellent car.

It’s been a popular model for some time, but the latest facelift has made it all the better.

It’s really nice to drive, comfortable and has good levels of tech.

As you come to expect from Audi, the A1 also has an air of sophistication and refinement both inside and out.

My test car was powered by a three-cylinder 108bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, which feels like a right-sized unit for the A1, delivering sufficient performance alongside decent running costs.

Despite being powered by a sub-1.0 litre engine, the A1 feels quick through the mid-range, although you have to work it hard if you want to build up speed quickly from a standing start.

Indeed, the 0 to 62mph time of 10.6 seconds won’t set any pulses racing, but seems perfectly acceptable when weighed up against average fuel economy of 47.1 mpg

and emissions of 136 g/km.

Happily, once up-to-speed, you don’t need to lose much momentum on the B-roads, as the car feels well-planted in the corners and grips well.

Accurate and quick steering with a nice amount of feel adds to the sense of driver engagement.

The A1 offers excellent refinement though, being very hushed and relaxed to ride in.

In terms of looks, the latest Audi A1 has improved, with its wide grille not dissimilar to that of the R8, with matching black air intakes either side.

Bold lines and creases are pressed into the bonnet and shoulders above the wheel arches, giving the A1 are more purposeful appearance.

My test car came with a black roof to contrast with the red paintwork, adding another sporty dimension. This ‘Black Edition’ version also adds 18-inch alloys.

It may be the smallest and cheapest model in the Audi line-up, but still offers great levels of build quality and technology.

The digital dashboard set-up is a tremendous asset and must rank among the best in class.

The digital driving instruments are selectable, so you can give one more prominence over another on the 10.25-inch screen behind the steering wheel. Whichever happens to be on the screen at any time, it’s crystal clear to read.

Even the cheapest Audi A1 trims come with an 8.8in infotainment touchscreen, which is located high on the dash within easy reach and sight of the driver.

Interior materials look upmarket for the most part, although you can find some cheaper materials lower down in the cabin if you look hard enough. It’s fair to say some of the plastics in the cabin could be a bit nicer.

Every trim level comes with Bluetooth, a DAB radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

There’s plenty of adjustment in terms of steering wheel and front seats, so you have no problem find a perfect driving position.

What’s more, the Audi A1’s seat, steering wheel and pedals are lined up nicely.

Meanwhile, headroom is right up with the best in the small car class.

The second-generation Audi A1 is now only available as a five-door hatchback, which Audi calls a ‘Sportback’, with the previous version also being available in three-door guise.

The Lowdown

Audi A1 Sportback Black Edition

PRICE: £30,250

ENGINE: 999cc petrol, inline 3-cylinder, 110ps and 200Nm torque

TOP SPEED 124 mph

ACCELERATION 0-62mph 10.6 seconds

TRANSMISSION 7-speed S tronic

CONSUMPTION: 48.1 mpg

CO2-EMISSIONS (combined) 136 g/km