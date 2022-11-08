MORE than 50 businesses in North Yorkshire are helping to raise funds for a new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at a local hospital.

Businesses in Scarborough, York and surrounding areas have donated prizes to support an online charity auction to raise funds for the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital - organised by York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Prizes include holidays, spa days, gifts, dining experiences, golf, and family days out. Anyone can join in to bid for prizes when the auction opens at 9am on Monday November 14.

Emma Sargent, community fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We are so grateful for the incredibly generous support shown by local businesses. The money raised will help to fund the extras in the new centre including creating relatives’ rooms within critical care to enable family to stay close by, fitting out specialist rooms including a mental health crisis room, and funding gardens to support patient and staff wellbeing.

“There is a fantastic range of prizes, so whether you would like to treat yourself or get some Christmas shopping done, please do take a look at the auction website and get bidding."

The Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa in Helmsley (Image: UGC)

Rachel Kennedy, revenue and reservations manager at the Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa in Helmsley, which has backed the auction, said: “We are delighted to support the auction by donating a spa day for two at the Verbena Spa.

"The classic spa experience includes a 90-minute fully loaded skin-luxe facial and body duo. It is the perfect treat to bid on for yourself and a loved one, and we are really pleased to be supporting such a wonderful cause.”

The auction will run online from 9am on November 14 until 8pm on Sunday November 27.

Go to www.york.nhs.uk/onlineauction to browse the prizes and start bidding on them.

York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity raises money to improve the experience and environment for everyone who uses or visits the hospitals of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. The team aims to support staff to make the hospital experience the best it can be for all who visit and stay with them.

In 2020/21, York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity raised and spent in excess of a million pounds to improve patient care and wellbeing, buy additional equipment and carry out refurbishments in the hospitals.

Anyone wishing to support the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal in another way can find out more at: www.scarboroughuecappeal.co.uk or contact the charity on 01904 724521 or email charity.fundraising@york.nhs.uk.