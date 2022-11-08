A York MP is demanding a ban on the export of all plastic waste from the UK within five years, a move a fellow North Yorkshire MP says could create hundreds of jobs.

Julian Sturdy, a member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, called for the move at a meeting of the committee last week.

The Conservative MP says the core aim of this is to reduce Britain’s contribution to global plastic waste pollution, as well as taking ownership and responsibility on this key environmental issue.



Globally, some 380 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced each year, with Britain currently exporting 60 per cent of its 2.5 million tonnes of plastic packaging waste, mainly ending up in Turkey.

The York Outer MP says the UK government has shown itself to be a world leader in tackling domestic plastic waste pollution through its Resources and Waste Strategy for England.

The Environment Act 2021 also recognises the importance of developing an efficient recycling system and dealing with more of its own waste at home.

Mr Sturdy added: “I am pleased that the committee has strongly advocated a total ban on plastic waste exports from the UK by 2027, and hope that the Government takes this bold proposal forward into law”.

After the committee meeting last week, its chairman Sir Robert Goodwill MP (Scarbourgh and Whitby) said the UK had relied too much on exporting its waste overseas, making it someone else’s problem.

Sir Robert said: “Plastic waste originating in our country is being illegally dumped and burned abroad. The UK must not be a part of this dirty trade and that’s why we are calling for a total ban on waste plastic exports.

“To do this we need to reduce how much plastic we use and consume, invest in greater capacity to reprocess our own waste and support research into new technologies and materials. If the UK takes a lead in this, we have the potential to create hundreds of new jobs and build a multi-billion pound waste management industry”.

Furthermore, the EFRA committee made broad, long-term recommendations to HM Government that seeks to target the level of waste, particularly single use, by increasing the UK’s domestic recycling capacity, greater investment and creating a more sustainable and circular economy.

Other key recommendations include eliminating the use of ‘unnecessary’ plastic and making producers of plastic packaging pay fees on the packaging products they put on the market.

A taskforce should also be created to explore greater uptake of ‘re-use and refill’ schemes.

A Plastic Packaging Tax for products that contain less than 30% of plastic from recycled sources was also supported.