A YORK-BASED train firm will honour the fallen with a special poppy design on one of its trains.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has revealed a special Azuma train in recognition of all those who have served and who continue to serve ahead of Remembrance Day.

The LNER Azuma train (800 103) has been specially decorated with a dedicated poppy design alongside ‘To those who have served, thank you’ text on either side of the front and rear driving cabs of the train.

The train can now be seen along the East Coast route and will carry the special commemorative design throughout the rest of the month of November.

In support of The Veterans Charity’s Routes of Remembrance campaign, LNER is providing travel for Veterans carrying poppy wreaths travelling on the 05:48am LNER service on Friday November 11 from Edinburgh Waverley, with several more volunteers joining at Newcastle, Durham, Darlington and York, to King's Cross in London.