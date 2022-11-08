A North Yorkshire MP wants the town of his birth to stay in his constituency.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake looks set to lose Easingwold under revisions to proposed boundary changes announced today.

Every so often, the Boundary Commission reshapes parliamentary constituencies to account for regional population changes and to help ensure alignment with other administrative boundaries.

Under current proposals Easingwold, where the MP was born and close to where he lives, is due to be part of a new constituency with the West Yorkshire town of Wetherby, which comes under Leeds City Council.

Mr Hollinrake, who recently became a junior minister, said: “My view has always been that I do not support the proposed constituency of Wetherby and Easingwold, this makes no sense from a geographical perspective, the towns being separated by the A1. It has always been an integral part of North Yorkshire and I fear this will lead to less efficient services for local people.

“While these are improved boundary change proposals as a whole, it's still very disappointing to see Easingwold has been taken out of the Thirsk and Malton constituency. I will continue to make representations on this.”

The Boundary Commission has announced that people have until December 5 to comment on its revised proposals. People can do so at BCE Consultation Portal (bcereviews.org.uk)