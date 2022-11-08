Remembrance Day (Armistice Day) this year will fall on Friday, November 11. Remembrance Sunday falls on November 13.

Services and parades are held across the country to remember and honour those who lost their lives in World War 1 and the following conflicts.

As a tradition, a two-minute silence is observed at 11am.

The first 2-minute silence in the UK was observed on November 11, 1919, celebrating the day the war ended one year prior.

King George V declared: "All locomotion should cease, so that, in perfect stillness, the thoughts of everyone may be concentrated on reverent remembrance of the glorious dead."

When do we observe the 2-minute silence?





The 2-minute silence is held on both Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday after The Last Post is sounded.

It is held on November 11, commemorating the day the war ended in 1918.

Many services on the following Sunday then hold the 2-minute silence again at cenotaphs, parades and public events. Both are at 11am.

What is the significance of 11am?





11am marks the time agreements were made that ended the first World War. The silence is held at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.