FIREFIGHTERS examined doorbell camera footage to try and determine how a fire started in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out just after midnight to a house in Chapelfields, York.

Fire control received a number of calls to reports of a fire in the garden of a property.

A service spokesman said: "Acomb and York crew were mobilised and upon arrival were confronted with a large quantity of household items on fire in the garden.

"No building was affected, and crews provided advice to the house occupants.

"The cause is unknown, and the fire was seen on a neighbour's Ring doorbell seeming to suddenly start.

"Crews used 2 hoses a thermal imaging camera and lighting."