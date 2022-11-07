A return from Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck tour has been teased by the soft drinks brand.

The Christmas truck takes a tour around the UK each year, helping communities get into the festive spirit and although dates have not been announced, Coca-Cola has hinted that it could be on its way.

A Twitter user looking for the answer tweeted the Coca-Cola GB account, writing: “@CocaCola_GB is the holiday truck,coming this year?”

Alongside a winking face and the set of eyes emoji, Coca-Cola GB replied to the tweet, writing: “Christmas is coming but is the truck tour? You will have to watch this space”

Christmas is coming but is the truck tour? You will have to watch this space 👀 😉 — Coca-Cola GB (@CocaCola_GB) November 4, 2022

Coca-Cola teases Christmas truck tour 2022

Last year, the truck toured the UK visiting Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff to name a few.

The tour dates were announced separately over a few days in 2021 so it’s possible that Coca-Cola might take the same approach this year if it does return.

They were announced via Twitter last year so those keen to spot any truck tour updates can check the page @CocaCola_GB.