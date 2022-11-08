On Thursday the Bank of England forecast a 10 per cent fall in investment over 2023-4, and a doubling of unemployment.

There will be a long recession with many business failures.

This cannot have been known to the city council’s planning committee which decided against the expansion of Pavers (Major employer warns of ‘significant’ loss to York as expansion blocked, November 4).

Here is a company which is keen to expand now and to create well-paid jobs. This expansion would create an expertise cluster in shoe design and distribution which would help other local firms.

The expansion would also lead to a big rise in local rates income to improve social care and our local environment.

Surely there must be a review of the decision to block this positive development - all to protect one half of a potato field.

Prof Nick Bosanquet, Bishophill Senior, York

Pavers decision ‘crazy’

I’ve seen some idiotic decisions by the council, but the refusal to allow Pavers to expand is really crazy.

I hope Pavers will park their plans until after the May elections next year, when hopefully, voters will kick out this useless Lib Dem-Green coalition and elect a Labour council that will put jobs and homes first.

Christopher Rainger, Grange Street, York

Let Pavers expand

We have a local company that wants to expand its business on the outskirts of York. The application for an extension to their premises - creating 130 jobs - will bring much-needed revenue to the city.

But in its wisdom the council has rejected the plan because it takes up a meagre amount of greenfield.

Through its intransigence the council has lost that revenue plus the firm says they might have to relocate their business.

The company concerned has raised lots of money for charities in this area but all that will be lost because of a load of incompetent councillors.

However, given time locals will go to the ballot and these councillors will fade into the past. A prospect that lots of people can’t wait for.

TJ Ryder, Acomb

Council hypocrisy

It is remarkable how City of York Council will accept ‘special circumstances’ when it suits them but deny them when they don’t.

They bent over backwards to allow specially-favoured applicants to bring shipping containers onto council land in Piccadilly and they approved the Vangard development where big money could be extracted from developer.

But they then rejected a scheme that would allow an important local employer to expand and thrive on the edge of the city.

Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York