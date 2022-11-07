A York restaurant can become holiday accommodation.

Kurt and Karen Guzelkabaagac have gained approval from City of York Council concerning Zills Mediterranean restaurant at 19 Gillygate,York.

Their application to change the use of the building follows the couple earlier this year trying to lease the premises, plus a related guest house, as they plan to retire.

A report by council planning staff said the application involved internal layout changes that were minimal, but included an alteration to the hall at ground floor level to provide a WC/shower room.

Historically numbers 19 and 21 Gillygate have had the same use and at one time was a 12-bed guest house. In 2001, part of part of number 19 changed into a restaurant and the letting rooms were let to students until 2015. Then, the premises were occupied as holiday accommodation with the ground floor latterly being used as a restaurant.

No.21 Gillygate was granted planning permission for holiday let use in June this year.

Recommending the change of use, planners said the holiday let proposal did not conflict with local or national policy.

“The premises have previously been used as a guest house and HMO. In this case there are no significant differences in how the property would be occupied and as such there are no grounds to raise objection to the use in regard to neighbours’ amenity,” they added.