A SCHOOL in York will meet and sing for King Charles and Camilla on their Royal visit to the city.

St Peter's School will be taking part in a special service at York Minster on Wednesday, November 9, to unveil and bless the new statue of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

His Majesty King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will visit the Minster as part of their Royal Visit to York.

At the service, the choristers from the school will sing for the Royal Party and meet them afterwards.

Jeremy Walker, the Head Master, said: "I am very much looking forward to attending this important service to mark the unveiling of Her Late Majesty’s statue.

"At St Peter’s, we honour the long life and service of our Late Queen and celebrate our new monarch, King Charles III.

"Music is the heartbeat of our school and we are delighted our choristers will sing on this special day.”

Chorister, Frances, said: “I’m so excited to sing for the King and the Queen Consort because this is such an amazing opportunity.”

Chorister, Henry, added: “It’s a bit nerve-racking, but very exciting. I hope they enjoy the service.”

Chorister, Will, said: “I’m excited, it’s a wonderful opportunity to sing pieces by a former York Minster organist, and to play a part in a really wonderful occasion.”