A York theatre plans to create a new café with toilets as it bounces back from lockdown-related closures.

The Joseph Rowntree Theatre on Haxby Road has applied to City of York Council to erect a 50m2 ‘Garden Room’ as part of a longer-term programme of expansion.

The community-run theatre proposes the two extra toilets and café/bar be erected on the forecourt of the Grade II-listed building on land that currently consists of landscaping and hard standing.

Planning documents said: “This will address the key areas of criticism of the theatre which has limited toilet facilities inside and a very limited foyer area allowing for no socialising and waiting pre-show.

“The application is for a temporary permission a maximum of 5 years to provide the additional facilities whilst the theatre fundraises for a permanent extension to the building to support community theatre in providing rehearsal and exhibition space as well as improved facilities for theatre goers.”

The theatre was built in 1935 for the benefit of Rowntree employees and the local community. It is listed as a rare example of an inter war theatre. For the past 20 years it has been hired out to amateur groups, local artists and touring professionals in line with Rowntree beliefs.

The application continued: “We are very much a community asset. Usage has increased over recent years and we have a unique position in the entire Yorkshire entertainment marketplace.

“During 2018/19 there were 56 events and 150 performances. 33,611 tickets were sold (up from 26,383 in 2017/18), representing 61% capacity. The global pandemic forced the theatre to close between March 2020 and May 2021. However, the theatre has now reopened, groups and audiences are returning,” it said.

The theatre, planning documents continued, has no refreshment facilities bar ice cream and confectionary sold within the limited foyer area.

“The toilet facilities in the foyer are also limited with a male toilet in the foyer comprising two wc cubicles and two urinals with the female toilet comprising three wc cubicles. An accessible toilet was provided in 2003 when the theatre was separated from the former Dining Block.”

The Garden Room, it added, would be located on the theatre forecourt in an area currently occupied by soft landscaping. The site was chosen so as not to obscure the front elevation of the theatre. No other site was available.

The application added the proposals followed talks with City of York planners.

The scheme would have no direct impact on the theatre and any harm to the setting and character of the area would be “less than substantial and of a low order.”

This, the theatre believes, would be outweighed by the public benefit of better facilities for theatregoers, the theatre increasing its income, and the application helping with longer ambitions for expansion.