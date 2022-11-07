THE Archbishop of York will join thousands of graduates getting degrees from a York University next week.

From Tuesday to Friday next week (November 15-18) York St John University Chancellor and BBC newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti will confer degrees on than 2,000 graduates alongside three honorary graduates - including Archbishop Stephen Cottrell at York Minster.

In a year in which York St John University has achieved lasting social impact through its community engagement, the university is delighted to recognise the contributions made by others to their communities and wider society.

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell

Vice Chancellor of York St John University, Professor Karen Bryan OBE said: “Graduation is a culmination of achievement as we celebrate the dedication and successes of our graduating class of 2022. It is a pleasure to also be honouring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their fields and will graduate alongside our students.”

On Wednesday (November 16) writer and scriptwriter Lisa Holdsworth will be given an honourary doctorate while the Rt Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin MBE, Bishop of Dover will receive hers the following day, as will the Archbishop of York.

Lisa is a highly successful writer and scriptwriter, with credits including Call The Midwife, Ackley Bridge and Midsomer Murders. Her television career began with an episode of Fat Friends in 2001. She won the Writer of the Year accolade at the RTS Yorkshire Awards 2011 for her work on Waterloo Road.

Lisa Holdsworth, writer and scriptwriter (Image: York St John University)

The Bishop of Dover, previously served as Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons and is the first black woman to hold both these posts.

She has led prayers at many public church services, including the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the funeral of Margaret Thatcher.

Born and bred in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Rose first came to the UK in 1979 to train as an evangelist at the Church Army College in London. She was appointed an MBE in 2020 for services to young people and to the Church of England.

Rose Hudson-Wilkin MBE, Bishop of Dover (Image: York St John University)

The Archbishop of York is patron of the University’s Institute for Social Justice, reflecting our shared commitment to addressing unfairness and inequality in society.

The Archbishop works with the university across a number of partnerships and, in his role as patron, supports the Annual Institute for Social Justice Lecture.