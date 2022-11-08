YORK'S Christmas Market will boast Michelin-star dining and new chalets to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The St Nicholas Fair is back daily from Thursday, November 17 to Friday, December 23, from 10am to 7pm, with 70 chalets in Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square.

New to this year is a two-storey restaurant, The Winter Hutte, complete with a terrace overlooking the fair – bookings are now open on its website.

New Winter Hutte coming to York Christmas Market (Image: Make It York)

Food will be provided by Michelin-starred chef, Andrew Pern, of the Starr in the City (York) restaurant, and the bar will include gluhwein and spiced cider.

Andrew said: “We are hugely excited to be bringing The Winter Hütte and a taste of the Alps to the ancient streets of York.

“I am delighted to introduce a restaurant serving great Yorkshire produce with a Swiss twist, such as Cinnamon Roast Porcetta Suckling Pig with spiced apples, chestnuts and mulled cider juices or Gratin of Winter Roots with toasted cranberry muesli, nut 'cheese', garden sage and onion."

Another new addition is the Chocolate Circus, which is brought by the York-based family behind the pop up bar, Herbie’s Treehouse. It will be offering hot chocolates with giant snowman marshmallows and York printed wafers.

Herbie’s Treehouse will also return with German mulled wine, Cornish mulled cider and Belgian hot chocolates, with a new Herbie’s Secret Orchard menu created with York Gin.

Christmas time, St Helen's Square (Image: Stevie Campbell)

Plus, York Cocoa Works will share its chocolate making process from the cocoa bean to the chocolate bar.

The new Treetop Stage will see entertainment from local choirs, York based artists and international singers.

Darryl Smalley, City of York Council's Executive Member for Culture, Leisure & Communities, said: "The programme of Christmas activities across York this year is outstanding – with so many unique experiences on offer for all to enjoy.

"This, combined with world-class food and drink and an array of independent retailers and traders, is sure to bring the festive magic back to York.

"York really comes alive at Christmas, so we are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy the magic of the festive period in York."

The setting up of the Christmas Market, Parliament Street (Image: Emily Horner)

On November 17, there will be free activities running from 12pm to 9pm, with the "best winter lights display the city has seen", and live entertainment in St Helen’s Square, Parliament Street and Shambles Market. The full programme will be announced shortly.

Plus, a new Nutcracker Trail asks visitors to pick up a map and find ten Nutcrackers across the city centre for a chance to win a £500 York BID Gift Card.

Visitors can also purchase a special edition porcelain 30th Anniversary Christmas tree bauble designed by local artist Emma Feneley from the Visitor Information Centre, which features Clifford’s Tower in the festive season.

York residents will be offered discounts of up to 30 per cent with a valid York card or identity card with proof of address.

Shambles Market Food Court vendors Krep, Shambles Kitchen, Shambles Ski Bar, and Meow and Bao Little Bubble Box will all return this year.

For more information, please visit visityork.org/christmas.