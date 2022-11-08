“I am a real advocate for The Mount School as I recognise how it has shaped me as a person. I have gained determination, personality, a wonderful education but most of all confidence,” says Mount pupil Abigail as she prepared to leave for university this summer.

The Mount School has a strong reputation for producing a very special kind of young woman: mature, quietly confident, comfortable to be herself, to think independently, to live adventurously and to be critically conscious of the world around her while having consideration for others. This can often be attested the school’s all-girl setting and its strong Quaker ethos.

Here current and former pupils of The Mount tell us why they believe The Mount inspires their students to become confident young women.

“Since joining The Mount my confidence has grown massively. The Mount has been life changing for me. I wish I had joined sooner! I can truly say during my time here I have grown into the best version of myself. You can achieve far more than you could ever believe here, surrounded by people who want you to succeed. The all-girl environment means everything is more relatable. Nothing is embarrassing. Surrounded by like-minded individuals, you can just be yourself,” explains Denva, who joined The Mount for Sixth Form and is now completing a degree apprenticeship in Veterinary Medicine.

“I’ve always been outspoken, but The Mount and the Quaker ethos has changed my perspective. I am aware of others and motivated to work hard and do my best,” adds former pupil Rosa who went on to study Criminology with the goal of joining the Metropolitan Police.

It is not only the school’s environment that nurtures pupils, but the bespoke education and guidance pupils receive. “I have experienced an outstanding academic environment and I have developed a love for my subjects. This is due to the small class sizes; it means every individual receives quality academic support. The all-girl environment has given me more confidence in lessons to ask questions without embarrassment, and to have big aspirations compared to my previous experience in a co-ed school,” explains Mary who joined The Mount to study A Levels and is now studying Computer Sciences and Maths at university.

“I like how classes are not too big and we all get to contribute and speak. I am friends with everyone in my class and in the years above and below. I made friends very quickly,” adds Peggy who joined in The Mount Junior School.

“The success of every girl is a result of the teacher’s dedication and passion for their subject and the ethos of The Mount, for every girl to succeed to the best of her ability. One of the many benefits of The Mount over larger schools is that all the time, but particularly during the UCAS process, there is more individual help and support,” adds Tori who went on to study Architecture at university.

“Life inside the classroom is tailored to you and your way of learning; this is achievable by the small class sizes, and the close relationship with teachers. All the staff at The Mount have been very supportive. The Mount is empowering it provides you with strength and support to take on the world!” enthuses Georgia, who is working at Greencore, convenience foods producer on their degree apprenticeship scheme.

Teaching is not only tailored to girls but designed to spark enthusiasm and a love of learning. The Mount Junior School’s bespoke creative curriculum, known as Explore, Discover, Create (EDC), encourages the girls’ natural passion for learning and funnels their curiosity to delve more deeply into their topic of interest.

“Our Creative Curriculum is really fun! We have a different topic ever term and it really has set my imagination free,” enthuses Alexia.

The EDC lessons cover the traditional subjects of History, Geography, Science, Art, Design Technology and Music, but taught in a thematic way. "The Creative Curriculum is all about Creative Thinking, exploring, discovering and creating with your mind. It is about encouraging the girls to think outside the box, giving them opportunities to develop and express themselves, and their ideas, in new ways. In fact, The Mount Junior School don’t just encourage girls to think outside the box, they encourage them to destroy the box!" explains Rachel capper, Head of The Mount Junior School.

Opportunities are at the heart of The Mount's offering; pupils are encouraged to explore their current interests and develop new ones. As well as the vast array of clubs and activities, the girls also have leadership opportunities, and opportunities to explore beyond the school gates.

“In Summer 2022, a group of Sixth Formers went to Iceland for 3 weeks on a Borealis Expedition. They said it was an experience they will never forget. In the summer of 2024, another Borealis Expedition will take place for Sixth Form pupils, this time to Greenland. This Summer, I and other College girls will travel to Namibia for 3 weeks. I am so excited about, this life-changing opportunity that will not only inspire me but also help so many people who live there,” describes Izzy a member of the school’s current Leadership Team.

“The Mount without a doubt will encourage and push all your individualities and strengths. Regardless of what you want to achieve the all-girl Quaker ethos will encourage you to go for it.”

To find out more about The Mount School or to arrange a Taster Day visit mountschoolyork.co.uk