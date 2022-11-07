The York Pullman Bus Company has been awarded Large Coach Operator of the Year.
The award was presented at the ‘Route-One Magazine’ Operator Excellence Awards in Birmingham.
Judging for these awards is completed by a panel of experienced and longstanding industry professionals.
Bus company spokesman David Stephenson said: “We are incredibly proud to report that York Pullman has been crowned The UK’s Large Coach Operator of the Year.This was awarded in recognition of how York Pullman has ‘capitalised on a number of opportunities that have been presented, making the Company into the strong and diverse operation that it is today, already embracing the future’.
“As well as being recognised as being ‘best in class’ by our peers, we want to highlight and praise the commitment and hard work of every single member of our dedicated team and are so pleased this has been recognised in this way.”
York Pullman Bus Company wins top award
The York Pullman Bus Company has been awarded Large Coach Operator of the Year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here