THREE men have been arrested after police intercepted stolen vehicles as they drove through North Yorkshire on a major road.

At around 10pm on Sunday (November 6), acting on intelligence received, North Yorkshire Police officers identified two Transit vans heading south on the A1 near junction 48.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The officers deployed to the area. One van was stopped and searched. Suspicious items were located inside and both occupants – men from the Barnsley area – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

"A short time later the second van, towing a horse box, was sighted further south by officers. As they made to stop it, the driver jumped out and ran away across the countryside.

"The police helicopter was called in and within 15 minutes it located him in a field and guided in officers on foot.

"The suspect, a man in his 20s from the Durham area, was caught and arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft – as well as driving without a licence or insurance, for which he has been reported for summons."

Enquiries are ongoing and the three men remain in custody at this time, police have confirmed.