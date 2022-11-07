A CHARITY carol concert in North Yorkshire, once attended by royalty, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Macmillan Ripon Carol Concert, held in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity, has in previous years been host to the likes of television presenter Alan Titchmarsh, Bear Grylls, Julian Norton: 'The Yorkshire Vet', Ed Chamberlin, author and raconteur Gervaise Phinn and Amanda Owen, all of whom have been guest speakers for the event.

The jewel in the concert’s crown has to be not a speaker, but an unexpected audience member in the form of King Charles III himself in 2004 when, as the patron of Macmillan, he paid a surprise visit to the concert.

Over the course of its 25 years this concert has raised almost £500,000 in aid of Macmillan and has become a much talked about annual event which, for many, marks the start of their Christmas festivities.

This year’s special anniversary concert, which will take place at Ripon Cathedral on the evening of Monday December 5, will see the boys of Aysgarth School Senior Choir perform together with Queen Mary’s School Chapel Choir.

This year's guest speakers will feature Lord Houghton GCB CBE DL, Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, James Lambert OBE, Suzy Lishman CBE: Master of Ceremonies and soloist Julia Morgan.