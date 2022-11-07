A NEW Arabic restaurant is 'coming soon' to York city centre.

Bab Tooma, a Syrian cuisine restaurant with branches in Leeds and Bradford, is due to open their third restaurant at 63 Goodramgate on Friday, November 11.

Eyad Charbatji, who owns Bab Tooma along with his business partner, Qusay Amer, said: "We opened our first restaurant in 2016 and are looking forward to opening our third branch in York, which has 140 seats.

"We marinate fresh meat daily, we serve chargrilled starters and make our own desserts, baklava, and mocktails at the restaurant."

Bab Tooma is replacing the previous Bonmarche store.

The restaurant has been awarded a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for consistently earning good reviews.