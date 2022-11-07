A well-known butcher’s shop near York has a new owner and a new name.

Danny Hopcutt has acquired Viking Butchers, now Poppleton Village Butchers, at 22 Allerton Drive.

The 31-year-old owns York Wholesale Meat and has family have been involved in the butcher trade for three generations.

The transaction, advised by Harrowells corporate team partner, Matthew Rowley, enabled Danny Hopcutt to buy the butcher’s shop, its equipment and fittings for a five figure sum from previous owner, Brian Rasmussen.

He also took over the lease from the previous holder who ran the shop as Barker’s Butchers several years ago.

Danny Hopcutt’s grandfather, Terry Hopcutt, managed many of the well-known chain of Dewhurst butchers shops throughout the North before opening a butcher’s shop of his own, with his wife, Christine, in Burton Stone Lane, York, while his father, Dean Hopcutt, has a meat wholesale business supplying butchers throughout the UK.

Danny, who has two staff at his new venture, initially turned down Brian Rasmussmen’s offer to buy the business but then thought a walk-in shop would complemented his other business so they agreed a price.

He said: “We will offer locally-sourced meats, poultry, eggs, pies, cooked meats, oven-ready meals and condiments. As a York man, I intend to continue as a consistent, reliable and friendly community butcher, offering the fairest prices possible.

“We will endeavor to give the Poppleton community and surrounding area a good dependable butcher that they can be proud of. During the last couple of years people have come back to appreciating and supporting their local independent stores and we hope to encourage this, especially in the run up to Christmas.

Danny qualified in international business studies at Manchester Metropolitan University, and started his other business, York Wholesale Meats, five years ago as retail outlet from a nearby industrial unit. However, he then closed the shop during the initial Covid-19 outbreak to offer a delivery service which has continued.

The business, which has 15 staff, became more focused on the catering sector and now supplies restaurants, pubs and hotels throughout York and North Yorkshire.

After buying Poppleton Butchers, he has installed a brand new dry-ageing cabinet which will display dry-aged, bone-in beef and allow customers to hand select their own cuts of meat.

Matthew Rowley said:“Although Harrowells is primarily a large regional firm, we can trace our roots in York back to the early 20th century and it is a pleasure to advise good-quality small enterprises, such as Poppleton Village Butchers.”