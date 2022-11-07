Plans for a seven-storey apartment block of 139 flats have been submitted for the edge of York.

The Oakgate Group of Wetherby and Casa by Moda seek to build the rental homes off Kathryn Lane in Monks Cross, close to the community stadium.

The 0.3ha brownfield site currently contains the York Motorsports Village, which planning documents say has made a ‘substantial operating loss’ in recent years and is ‘unsustainable’.

The homes are aimed at long-term renters, including keyworkers, growing families, professionals and downsizers.

They also promise smart technology and a variety of services, offering ‘lifestyle living’ with a Park’N’Ride within walking distance and healthcare, retail, leisure, sports facilities, and supermarkets on its doorstep.

The scheme promises 112 market homes and 25 affordable/social homes. Nine of the flats will also be aimed for people with disabilities.

Subject to approval, work could start within eight months, with completion within two years. Construction would cost £15m and would create 52 direct and 72 indirect jobs.

If approved, there would also be spaces to enjoy, with tree planting and green spaces, featuring native species of planting, bird and bat boxes, bee bricks and wildflower areas.

Casa By Moda, who last week received approval from City of York Council for a similar 392-flat scheme at Heworth gasworks, will build and operate the flats.

The company specialises in what it calls social, integrated and safe neighbourhoods, where community-led groups bring like-minded people together.

From running groups or outdoor fitness classes to baking and book clubs, Casa by Moda’s teams and technology will enable residents to access and engage with the community in and around them.

The wellbeing offering will also be boosted by access to a range of public, private and semi-private amenity spaces in and around the neighbourhood, including roof terraces, a landscaped central garden, communal lounge and meeting areas to promote flexible working spaces and resident engagement.

Public consultation by the developers over the summer found much support for such services, as well as need for such housing, with them helping what planning documents describe as York’s ‘housing crisis.;’

Matthew Townson, Director of Development and Projects at Casa by Moda said: “We are pleased to reach this key milestone in the delivery of much-needed new homes for rent at Kathryn Avenue in York. Our public consultation was a hugely valuable exercise which has helped shape the plans which would deliver a new generation of rental homes at Monks Cross.

“This scheme represents a step-change for York’s rental market, including fully equipped accessible homes, at a highly sustainable and vibrant location.”

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate Group, said: “We were confident that Casa by Moda’s offer of high-quality and accessible build-to-rent accommodation would be welcomed at this location, and are enthused that several of those who responded to the consultation indicated interest in living at the site.”