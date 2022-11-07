A MAJOR York city centre hotel has been chosen to house asylum seekers this winter.

Although The Press knows the identity of the building, we have opted not to name it because of concerns about the potential impact on vulnerable people staying there.

Last month The Press reported that City of York Council said the city had been chosen by the Government - along with other cities - to offer accommodation to families and couples seeking asylum.

READ MORE: Six fire crews called in to battle fire in North Yorkshire village

Councillor Darryl Smalley, the council's Lib Dem executive member for communities, said York would welcome and support those fleeing war and persecution.

But he condemned the Government’s approach as "failed, costly and inhumane".

Speaking today (November 7), Cllr Smalley hit out at the Home Office.

He said: "It's an absolute nightmare getting accurate information out of the Home Office.

"We are being told contradictory information in terms of the kind of people who will be using the hotel and the security arrangements and that's making it difficult for the council to have certainty on what we should be preparing for.

"Originally - back in October - we were told they would be with us in a couple of weeks, now we're being told it might be pushed into December."

The Press has contacted the Home Office for comment and we'll add it here as soon as we get it.

Cllr Smalley said that while hotels were better than tents, he had "very serious concerns" over the Home Office’s increased use of such accommodation to house asylum seekers.

He said: "This is a short-term solution and an incredibly costly and failed strategy. York’s recent experience of the Home Office using a local hotel to house asylum seekers is the clearest evidence that we need a better, more integrated and humane approach.

“It has been shown time and time again that it is best for those seeking asylum to be housed within communities. The Government must move away from its current dangerous and morally bankrupt anti-refugee rhetoric and produce long term plans to support those fleeing danger, using public money more effectively to house people in communities and allow them the right to work.”

York council said the Home Office is booking and paying for hotels and serviced apartments for the families in the city centre. The temporary accommodation in York will be provided for at least three months.

The council will coordinate additional support with the city’s community and voluntary sector, it said.

Mears Group, the Government’s contractor which supports asylum seekers, is also working alongside local voluntary groups, health services, education providers, North Yorkshire Police and Migration Yorkshire to provide additional support.

Paul Wordsworth, co-ordinator of York City of Sanctuary, said: “The men, women and children coming to York do so as asylum seekers. Their applications are being dealt with by the Home Office. They are not in the country illegally. They are protected under international law to which the UK is currently signed up.

"Statutory and voluntary bodies worked together with a previous York placement. It was a good model. We will do so again, in the hope that the arrivals will experience York as a City of Sanctuary. I invite all people of goodwill to support us.”

Refugee Action York will be updated with more information on any collections or appeals once the guests’ needs are known.

Anyone wishing to offer their own support can visit here to donate money.