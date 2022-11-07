NORTH Yorkshire’s police, fire and crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe has launched an online survey to gauge the level of public trust and confidence in the county’s police.

The survey is open to everyone - including victims of crime, witnesses and suspects – and aims to give people a chance to comment on how they think they would be treated by the police if they were contacted or involved in an incident.

The commissioner says she will use the results of the survey – which takes just five minutes to complete – to ‘promote change, ensure accountability and spread best practice and high standards’ in North Yorkshire Police.

Ms Metcalfe makes no mention of the nationwide loss of confidence in policing which resulted from the kidnap and murder of York woman Sarah Everard in London by serving Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens in March last year.

But the launch of the survey comes just days after a report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, which was commissioned following Sarah’s murder, concluded that hundreds, if not thousands, of corrupt officers may be serving in police forces across England and Wales.

Sarah Everard (Image: Agency)

Ms Metcalfe said: “It is within my role to hold the Chief Constable to account, and so I want to regularly hear from members of the public to understand the level of trust and confidence they have in their police force here in North Yorkshire and York, to ensure it’s delivering a service which keeps people safe and feeling safe.

“As set out in my Police and Crime Plan it is a priority of mine to engage with all communities, to identify need and risks and to reassure. I can’t do this without your feedback, and whether this is obtained through a survey, at a public event or through one of my advice surgeries, please know that you are listened to and can make a difference.

“It is my intention to see an increase in public trust, confidence and satisfaction over the next two years evident through increased reporting, a reduction in complaints and more positive experiences for those who encounter the police, whoever you are, and wherever you are.”

North Yorkshire chief constable Lisa Winward added: “We are committed to working with the Commissioner to establish a systematic approach to surveying the public and tracking the level of public confidence and trust in North Yorkshire Police.

“We welcome the opportunity that the Commissioner is establishing for the public to provide feedback on the services and support that we provide to local communities and look forward to receiving the survey results.”

You can complete the survey here

The survey will remain on the Commissioner’s Website indefinitly. Ongoing responses will be reviewed on a quarterly basis and published in May 2023.

A more comprehensive ‘Perception’ survey will launch in early 2023 for anyone wanting to submit more detailed feedback on police services.